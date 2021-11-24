(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 24)

Chun was fundamentally an authoritarian leader as evidenced by his unfettered repression of democracy and labor movements, which led to the tragic deaths in 1987 of two college students — one from police torture and the other from a tear gas bomb — which led to a massive wave of democracy demands by white-collar workers. Yet Chun chose a path different from other generals-turned-leaders of Third World countries. At the height of the 1987 crusade for democracy, he accepted the direct presidential election system. Former Prime Minister Lee Hong-koo called it a "successful — and very rare — voluntary retreat of a military regime from power."