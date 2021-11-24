Today in Korean history
Nov. 25
1971 -- The culture ministry allows the sale of academic literature about communism.
1980 -- Five daily newspapers and four news agencies are shut down following a directive by General-turned-President Chun Doo-hwan as part of a plan to take control of the news media. Chun seized power in 1980 after President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu, in 1979.
1991 -- South Korea's first locally manufactured airplane, the Changgong (Blue Sky) 91, completes a successful test flight.
2002 -- North Korea designates Mount Kumgang as a special attraction for international tourists. Hyundai Asan, an affiliate of the South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Group, began operating tours to the scenic mountain on the North's east coast in 1998.
2009 -- South Korea becomes the 24th member of the OECD Development Assistance Committee.
2014 -- Qatar allows South Koreans to enter the country and stay for up to 30 days without a visa.
2015 -- South Korea's last-remaining Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) patient dies, 5 1/2 months after being diagnosed with the viral respiratory disease. The patient, who was the 38th person to die after contracting MERS in the country, succumbed to complications brought on by malignant lymphoma.
