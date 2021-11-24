Capital area in urgent situation, must consider emergency COVID-19 response plan: PM
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday the country's virus situation seems to be worse than expected, especially in the capital area, urging health authorities to beef up containment measures.
Kim pointed out that the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country's population, is in an urgent situation and needs to consider imposing an emergency COVID-19 response plan based on health authorities' virus risk assessment.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, health authorities and local governments had reported 3,573 new COVID-19 cases, already surpassing the previous all-time high of 3,292 reported on Nov. 18.
The number of new COVID-19 cases to be announced Wednesday morning is expected to surpass 4,000.
