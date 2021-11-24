Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/-1 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/01 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 13/01 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/05 Cloudy 30

Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 10

Daegu 13/02 Cloudy 0

Busan 14/06 Sunny 0

(END)

