Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 24, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-3 Sunny 20
Incheon 10/-1 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/01 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 13/01 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 09/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 20
Gwangju 14/05 Cloudy 30
Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 10
Daegu 13/02 Cloudy 0
Busan 14/06 Sunny 0
