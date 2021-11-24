Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions invests US$100 mln in U.S. data-tech startup

All News 10:10 November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp., a chemical and energy unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it is investing US$100 million in a U.S. data center- tech company as it seeks to expand its sustainable power grid business in America.

The investment will give Hanwha Solutions a stake and board seat in Lancium Technologies Corp., a Houston-based startup focused on energy transition solutions, Hanwha said in a release.

With the funding from Hanwha and other investors, Lancium wants to build a renewable energy-run data center in Texas to supply electricity for high-performance computing, such as cloud service, fintech and bitcoin mining.

Hanwha Solutions plans to further diversify its eco-friendly energy business using Lancium's know-how and will work to establish a new business model in data management powered by renewable energy, the company said.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Solutions #US investment
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!