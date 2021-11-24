Imported commercial car sales fall 26 pct in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 26 percent in October from a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, an industry association said Wednesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles declined to 336 units last month from 452 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.
Decreased sales of Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Scania trucks weighed on the monthly result, KAIDA said.
From January to October, imported commercial car sales rose 24 percent to 4,197 units from 3,381 during the same period of last year, it said.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.
Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.
