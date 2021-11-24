The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 24, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.95 0.93
2-M 1.08 1.06
3-M 1.25 1.23
6-M 1.49 1.47
12-M 1.73 1.71
(END)
