Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on tech, bio losses
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Wednesday morning, led by institutional investors' selling spree.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 11.85 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,985.48 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index started strong on bank and insurance shares' gains, backed by expectations that the Bank of Korea might raise the key interest rate Thursday.
But stocks lost ground as tech and bio heavyweights turned to losses.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.42 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.12 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declining 0.47 percent.
Banking top cap Kakao Bank slipped 0.15 percent, but KB Financial Group climbed 1.4 percent and Kakao Pay jumped 4.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(2nd LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
-
Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
Actors Park Shin-hye, Choi Tae-joon to get married next yr