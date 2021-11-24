Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PM to speak on COVID-19 response, peace process at ASEM

All News 14:04 November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum will attend the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to be held via video links this week and speak about the COVID-19 response and peace process on the Korean Peninsula, his office said Wednesday.

Kim will join leaders of the Asian and European member countries, as well as the European Union and the ASEAN Secretariat, at the international event on Thursday and Friday.

Hosted by Cambodia under the theme of "strengthening multilateralism for shared growth," the summit will touch on various issues from COVID-19 to multilateralism.

Kim will introduce South Korea's efforts to solve global challenges like the pandemic and climate at the second plenary session where leaders will discuss COVID-19 and the socio-economic recovery Friday.

He will also ask ASEM members for their cooperation on the Korean peace process at a retreat session the same day.

The biennial event was originally scheduled to take place last year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting in the central city of Sejong on Nov. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

