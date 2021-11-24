Hyundai Doosan Infracore ties up with SK Ecoplant for smart construction technologies
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Construction equipment maker Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal with local builder SK Ecoplant to improve digital technologies related to construction site management.
Under the deal, Hyundai Doosan Infracore will develop new technologies using its cloud-based construction site management platform XiteCloud, which will be demonstrated on the construction sites of SK Ecoplant, the company said.
Thanks to growing demand for the construction technology digitalization, the global smart construction market is expected to reach US$1.6 trillion in 2025, which takes up 10 percent of overall global construction market volume, Hyundai Doosan Infracore said.
The business tie-up between the two companies aims to dominate the digital construction market in advance, the construction equipment maker said.
