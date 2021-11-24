S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean health authorities said Wednesday that a fetus has died of COVID-19 in the first case in the country.
A 24-week pregnant woman delivered the stillborn baby Monday, four days after being confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The fetus tested positive for COVID-19 after the birth, the authorities said.
Earlier in the day, the KDCA announced that the country added 35 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest number since the start of the fourth wave of the pandemic in July, bringing the death toll to 3,363.
The KDCA later excluded the fetal death from the daily death toll, bringing the accumulated death toll to 3,362.
khj@yna.co.kr

