S. Korea to double low-rate loan ceiling to Indonesia over next 5 years
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to more than double the ceiling on the country's low-interest rate loans to Indonesia over the next five years in a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Under the agreement between the two nations, the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will be expanded to US$1.5 billion in 2022-2026 from the existing $600 million set aside for 2016-2021, according to Seoul's finance ministry.
South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 in an effort to support economic and social infrastructure projects in developing countries.
The ministry said Indonesia is positioned as one of the key countries in terms of Korea's signature New Southern Policy, and the two countries have deepened cooperation in the green energy, digital and health care sectors.
The government has also picked 22 potential infrastructure projects in Indonesia for its EDCF provision in an effort to help more Korean firms make inroads into the Southeast Asian country.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM
-
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?