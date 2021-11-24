KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 12,850 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 131,500 UP 5,000
SamyangFood 80,200 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,050 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 13,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,750 DN 50
KAL 28,650 DN 400
LG Corp. 86,500 UP 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,380 DN 60
Daewoong 30,300 DN 300
TaekwangInd 948,000 DN 9,000
DongkukStlMill 15,900 DN 500
LX INT 26,000 UP 450
SK hynix 119,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 647,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,100 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,900 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 217,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,250 UP 200
Kogas 38,250 DN 250
Hanwha 32,550 DN 50
DB HiTek 73,000 DN 4,800
CJ 90,600 UP 1,600
KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,910 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,700 UP 100
Daesang 23,550 0
SKNetworks 5,140 UP 40
ORION Holdings 15,800 0
NEXENTIRE 6,860 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 112,000 DN 1,000
KCC 305,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 99,500 DN 200
AmoreG 46,200 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 212,000 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 152,500 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 13,800 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 229,000 DN 4,000
