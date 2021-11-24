Nongshim 292,500 UP 500

SGBC 81,400 DN 700

Hyosung 97,300 UP 300

LOTTE 32,100 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 37,750 UP 450

HITEJINRO 32,700 DN 50

Yuhan 59,700 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 0

DOOSAN 127,000 DN 500

DL 61,100 DN 300

ShinpoongPharm 36,450 DN 8,750

DongwonInd 217,000 0

NHIS 13,100 UP 50

SK Discovery 47,500 DN 100

LS 54,900 UP 100

GC Corp 226,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 39,500 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 7,000

KPIC 180,000 UP 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,180 UP 60

SKC 196,000 UP 8,500

GS Retail 32,100 DN 200

Ottogi 461,500 DN 500

LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 4,500

SamsungElec 74,800 DN 500

GCH Corp 26,150 DN 550

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 DN 140

POSCO 280,500 DN 6,000

DB INSURANCE 55,900 DN 100

F&F Holdings 42,050 DN 350

MERITZ SECU 5,160 UP 50

HtlShilla 78,600 DN 200

Hanmi Science 54,400 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 177,500 0

Hanssem 93,400 UP 2,400

KSOE 96,200 DN 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,350 DN 550

IlyangPharm 28,950 DN 150

OCI 116,500 DN 1,000

(MORE)