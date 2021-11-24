KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 292,500 UP 500
SGBC 81,400 DN 700
Hyosung 97,300 UP 300
LOTTE 32,100 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,750 UP 450
HITEJINRO 32,700 DN 50
Yuhan 59,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 135,000 0
DOOSAN 127,000 DN 500
DL 61,100 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 36,450 DN 8,750
DongwonInd 217,000 0
NHIS 13,100 UP 50
SK Discovery 47,500 DN 100
LS 54,900 UP 100
GC Corp 226,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 39,500 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 7,000
KPIC 180,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,180 UP 60
SKC 196,000 UP 8,500
GS Retail 32,100 DN 200
Ottogi 461,500 DN 500
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 4,500
SamsungElec 74,800 DN 500
GCH Corp 26,150 DN 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,840 DN 140
POSCO 280,500 DN 6,000
DB INSURANCE 55,900 DN 100
F&F Holdings 42,050 DN 350
MERITZ SECU 5,160 UP 50
HtlShilla 78,600 DN 200
Hanmi Science 54,400 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 177,500 0
Hanssem 93,400 UP 2,400
KSOE 96,200 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,350 DN 550
IlyangPharm 28,950 DN 150
OCI 116,500 DN 1,000
