KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 57,700 UP 500
KorZinc 502,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 210,500 DN 2,500
HMM 25,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 77,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 161,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 243,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,900 DN 300
S-1 77,300 DN 3,100
ZINUS 85,100 UP 100
Hanchem 317,000 UP 2,000
S-Oil 89,200 UP 1,400
DWS 55,700 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 291,000 UP 13,000
IS DONGSEO 43,700 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 74,800 DN 800
KEPCO 22,300 DN 150
SamsungSecu 47,000 0
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 150
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 47,100 DN 50
HyundaiElev 44,250 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 155,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,335 DN 40
Hanon Systems 13,450 DN 150
SK 260,500 UP 17,000
Handsome 37,650 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 19,750 DN 550
COWAY 74,200 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 DN 1,400
IBK 11,300 UP 200
PanOcean 5,540 DN 20
NAVER 395,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 124,500 0
SamsungEng 23,400 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 500
NCsoft 710,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 200
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?