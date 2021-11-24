Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

November 24, 2021

CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 250
KT 30,900 UP 50
DONGSUH 35,600 DN 2,800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,950 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,950 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 200
KT&G 84,700 UP 100
DHICO 24,000 UP 350
Doosanfc 50,700 DN 300
LG Display 22,250 UP 250
KIWOOM 105,000 DN 2,500
DSME 24,400 DN 1,400
HDSINFRA 7,790 UP 120
DWEC 5,950 DN 20
Kangwonland 24,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 128,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 211,000 DN 500
Huchems 23,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 500
LGCHEM 747,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 93,500 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,450 UP 950
KIH 83,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 25,900 DN 200
LGH&H 1,163,000 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 3,000
GS 40,500 UP 300
CJ CGV 26,150 DN 1,150
LIG Nex1 57,900 UP 1,700
Fila Holdings 37,200 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 41,700 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 174,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 24,700 UP 1,550
SK Innovation 219,000 DN 500
