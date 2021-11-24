KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 250
KT 30,900 UP 50
DONGSUH 35,600 DN 2,800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,950 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,950 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 200
KT&G 84,700 UP 100
DHICO 24,000 UP 350
Doosanfc 50,700 DN 300
LG Display 22,250 UP 250
KIWOOM 105,000 DN 2,500
DSME 24,400 DN 1,400
HDSINFRA 7,790 UP 120
DWEC 5,950 DN 20
Kangwonland 24,700 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,000 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 128,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 211,000 DN 500
Huchems 23,500 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,200 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 500
LGCHEM 747,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 93,500 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,450 UP 950
KIH 83,600 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 25,900 DN 200
LGH&H 1,163,000 DN 3,000
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 3,000
GS 40,500 UP 300
CJ CGV 26,150 DN 1,150
LIG Nex1 57,900 UP 1,700
Fila Holdings 37,200 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 41,700 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 174,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 24,700 UP 1,550
SK Innovation 219,000 DN 500
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?