KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,650 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 57,600 UP 500
Hansae 22,650 DN 750
LX HAUSYS 61,700 DN 500
Youngone Corp 42,050 DN 1,550
CSWIND 60,400 DN 300
GKL 13,300 DN 350
KOLON IND 79,100 UP 1,300
HanmiPharm 268,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 8,800 UP 110
emart 159,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY407 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 400
HANJINKAL 54,300 0
DoubleUGames 59,600 DN 700
CUCKOO 18,850 DN 350
COSMAX 100,500 DN 500
MANDO 60,300 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 849,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 58,400 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 38,100 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,150 UP 50
Netmarble 122,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 509,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57300 DN500
ORION 106,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 DN 50
BGF Retail 153,500 0
SKCHEM 146,500 0
HDC-OP 23,350 0
HYOSUNG TNC 531,000 DN 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 655,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 248,500 UP 9,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 64,700 DN 200
HYBE 386,000 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 159,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 120,000 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 9,370 UP 420
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,000 DN 50
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
After big night at AMAs, will BTS earn Grammy nomination for 2nd year?
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM