Duk San Neolux to raise 45 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:45 November 24, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- Duk San Neolux Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 45 billion won (US$37.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 821,167 common shares at a price of 54,800 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
