(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 25)

Considering the hardships of the pandemic, it was unavoidable for the government to lift restrictions on operating hours of public facilities like restaurants and ease regulations on private gatherings. But it was not prepared for possible side effects of eased mitigation rules. The government may have popped the cork too early after the full vaccination rate reached 70 percent on October 23, which was faster than expected. On Sunday, when daily cases soared to more than 3,000, President Moon Jae-in had a live-broadcast town hall meeting with citizens and bragged about the success of the government's measures. Was that really good timing?