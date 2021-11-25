Korean-language dailies

-- Number of critically ill patients hits record high, PM Kim says gov't mulling measures 'close to emergency steps' for greater Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee's campaign to consider election pledge on administrative capital relocation (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Daily tally could hit 6,000,' countdown to emergency plan (Donga Ilbo)

-- Daily tally hits 4,000s for first time, gov't mulls emergency plan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily COVID-19 tally in 4000s, gov't says mulling invoking emergency plan at any time (Segye Times)

-- Only 20 beds left at Big 5 hospitals (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung envisions 'country of opportunity,' Yoon Seok-youl 'new country' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- People who haven't gotten apology (Hankyoreh)

-- Number of hospital beds left hits bottom (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Number of critically ill at 586, gov't mulls invoking emergency plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Crisis for 'living with COVID-19' scheme, gov't mulls 'emergency halt' (Korea Economic Daily)

