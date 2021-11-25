Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Number of critically ill patients hits record high, PM Kim says gov't mulling measures 'close to emergency steps' for greater Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee's campaign to consider election pledge on administrative capital relocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Daily tally could hit 6,000,' countdown to emergency plan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily tally hits 4,000s for first time, gov't mulls emergency plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily COVID-19 tally in 4000s, gov't says mulling invoking emergency plan at any time (Segye Times)
-- Only 20 beds left at Big 5 hospitals (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung envisions 'country of opportunity,' Yoon Seok-youl 'new country' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People who haven't gotten apology (Hankyoreh)
-- Number of hospital beds left hits bottom (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Number of critically ill at 586, gov't mulls invoking emergency plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Crisis for 'living with COVID-19' scheme, gov't mulls 'emergency halt' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily Covid-19 cases and critically ill hit new records (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung says Texas chip plant to open new chapter (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urged to initiate emergency brake on 'Living with COVID-19' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(LEAD) Virus situation in capital area urgent: PM