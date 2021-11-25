Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 25, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 09/02 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 11/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-3 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 12/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 14/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 10
Daegu 13/04 Cloudy 0
Busan 16/09 Cloudy 0
