Thursday's weather forecast

November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/02 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 09/04 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 11/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-3 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 12/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/07 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 14/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 10

Daegu 13/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/09 Cloudy 0

