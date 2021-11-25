S. Korea to honor fallen heroes of 'Battle of Chosin Reservoir'
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold an annual ceremony later this week to honor the sacrifices of the troops killed in a major battle of the 1950-53 Korean War, the veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.
The event to commemorate the Battle of Chosin Reservoir will take place in the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Friday with the attendance of some 400 people, according to the ministry.
Key participants will include Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul and Christopher Del Corso, charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.
In the two-week battle that started on Nov. 27, 1950, in South Hamgyong Province in the North, South Korean troops and the 1st Marine Division of the U.S. fought fiercely against Chinese forces.
Their sacrifices paved the way for the famous Hungnam evacuation, in which U.N. troops helped pluck some 100,000 Korean civilians out of harm's way.
The veterans ministry plans to award appreciation plaques to the bereaved families of two fallen soldiers of the battle -- Pfc. Kim Seok-joo and Pfc. Jung Hwan-jo -- whose remains arrived here from Hawaii earlier this year.
Their remains were discovered by North Korea and sent to Hawaii, along with those of American soldiers. They returned home with 66 other sets of unidentified remains in September following President Moon Jae-in's visit to Hawaii.
The plaques will also be given to the families of late Gil Won-gap and Lee Sang-woo. The two were among 18 police officers who fought in the battle.
Since 2016, the ministry has hosted the event to underscore South Korea's commitment to remembering the fallen troops.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs