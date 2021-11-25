Short trackers to take final shot at Olympic quotas amid off-ice woes, underperformance

With Choi, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world overall champion, hobbled by injuries, Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands has been a major force on the women's side. She won all three individual gold medals and then helped the country to the relay title last week. Schulting is in first place in the 1,000m, second in the 1,500m and third in the 500m. Her Dutch team is tops in the women's relay.