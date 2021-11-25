Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent rally.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,986.94 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start, apparently on the back of losses in tech heavyweights.
Top cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.53 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.42 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.2 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.24 percent.
Among gainers, leading internet portal operator Naver gained 0.89, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.7 against the U.S. dollar, down 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs