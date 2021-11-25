Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul reports new daily record high of 1,760 COVID-19 infections

All News 10:36 November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The city of Seoul reported 1,760 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most the capital has reported since the onset of the pandemic, health officials said.

The total, which tallied all new cases confirmed in Seoul a day earlier, is 25 cases more than the previous record high of 1,735 posted just a day ago. It also marks a steep rise from the daily tally of 1,429 from a week earlier.

Of the total, only three were imported cases.

The capital city has been constantly renewing its daily COVID-19 infection record on the back of the virus resurgence across the nation following the enforcement of the first phase of the "living with COVID-19" scheme early this month.

Having stayed in the three-digit numbers in late October, the daily tally surpassed 1,000 in early November to set a then record high of 1,436 for Nov. 16 and has renewed the record twice since then.

The accumulated tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital came to 146,406 as of early Thursday, with its death toll reaching 1,004.

The country posted 3,938 new COVID-19 cases on the day, after registering an all-time high of 4,115 cases the previous day.

Citizens wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a temporary test site in front of Seoul City Hall on Nov. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seoul #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!