Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in November

Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to recover despite the spread of COVID-19 variants, supported by accelerated vaccinations and the relaxation of restrictions on economic activity in major countries. In global financial markets, the volatility of government bond yields has increased and the US dollar has strengthened, affected by concerns over the prospect of prolonged global inflation and changes in expectations about monetary policy in major countries. Stock prices, especially in advanced economies, have risen, mainly driven by favorable corporate performances. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the severity of the resurgence of COVID-19 and the status of vaccine distribution, as well as by global inflation movements and monetary policy changes in major countries.