The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:11 November 25, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 0.75
1-M 1.04 0.95
2-M 1.14 1.08
3-M 1.28 1.25
6-M 1.51 1.49
12-M 1.74 1.73
(END)
