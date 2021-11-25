Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Insurers' earnings soar 37.3 pct in Jan.-Sept.

All News 12:00 November 25, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean insurance firms' earnings jumped more than 37 percent in the first nine months of this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and a bullish stock market, data showed Thursday.

The combined net profit of insurance companies operating in South Korea came to 7.63 trillion won (US$6.4 billion) in the January-September period, up 37.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Life insurers saw their combined net profit expand 17.8 percent on-year to 3.69 trillion won last year, while that of non-life insurers spiking 62.6 percent to 3.94 trillion won.

The FSS said life insurance companies fared better in the nine-month period thanks to increased income from the bullish run of the stock market and rising interest rates.

Non-life insurers' earnings rose sharply as their loss ratio for auto insurance was lower than a year earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

Life insurance firms' premium income went up 0.9 percent on-year to 82.24 trillion won, with that of non-life insurers increasing 3.5 percent to 73.39 trillion won.

Their aggregate assets stood at 1,338.33 trillion won as of end-September, up 1.3 percent from the end of last year, and their return on equity rose 1.88 percentage points to 7.33 percent.

Insurers' earnings soar 37.3 pct in Jan.-Sept. - 1


(END)

Keywords
#insurers #earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!