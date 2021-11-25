Seoul stocks extend losses late morning on tech losses
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning mainly due to losses in major tech shares
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gone down 13.83 points, or 0.46 percent, to reach 2,980.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea voted to raise the benchmark seven-day repo rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1 percent.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.26 percent.
In contrast, leading internet portal operator Naver gained 0.38 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
