S. Korea to devise measures for MSCI-developed market status: minister
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief economic policymaker said Thursday the country will come up with measures to win developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).
South Korea has been pushing for the upgrade from the current position on the emerging markets list, as the global index provider will have its annual review in June next year.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said the country deserves to win the developed market status "in light of its economic situation and foreign investors' views on the country."
The elevation, if made, will help boost stability in the Korean stock market and dispel the undervaluation of it due to geopolitical risks, he added.
For the upgrade, a country should be first placed on the watch list for at least one year. In 2008, South Korea was placed on such a list but failed to be awarded the status.
The country has been even excluded from the watch list since 2014, as MSCI cited the absence of an offshore currency market for the Korean currency as one of the main reasons for its decision to retain Asia's fourth-largest economy in the emerging market category.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(LEAD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs