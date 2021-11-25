Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics inks manufacturing deal with GreenLight

All News 13:30 November 25, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics Co. said Thursday it has signed a supply agreement with U.S.-based biotech company GreenLight Biosciences.

Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement, Samsung Biologics will manufacture drug substances for GreenLight's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

This undated photo, provided by Samsung Biologics, shows one of its three plants in Songdo in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung Biologics will manufacture drug substances of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a phase three clinical trial, officials said.

"We are delighted to partner with GreenLight to leverage our expertise in manufacturing a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to better serve patients in lower income countries," John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, said in a press release.

GreenLight, which aims to provide affordable COVID-19 vaccines for the third world, aims to begin its phase one clinical trial during the first quarter of next year.

Keywords
#Samsung Biologics #mRNA vaccine
