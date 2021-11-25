Samsung Biologics inks manufacturing deal with GreenLight
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics Co. said Thursday it has signed a supply agreement with U.S.-based biotech company GreenLight Biosciences.
Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement, Samsung Biologics will manufacture drug substances for GreenLight's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Samsung Biologics will manufacture drug substances of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a phase three clinical trial, officials said.
"We are delighted to partner with GreenLight to leverage our expertise in manufacturing a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to better serve patients in lower income countries," John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, said in a press release.
GreenLight, which aims to provide affordable COVID-19 vaccines for the third world, aims to begin its phase one clinical trial during the first quarter of next year.
