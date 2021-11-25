K-pop group Pentagon's Kino tests positive for COVID-19; other members negative
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kino, a member of popular K-pop boy band Pentagon, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, the group's management agency said.
"Kino was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, and we took necessary measures in accordance with guidelines by the health authorities," Cube Entertainment said in a press release.
The agency said it conducted preemptive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for all employees and visitors to the company's headquarters after an outside instructor tested positive for the virus the previous day after visiting the company.
"Other Pentagon members -- Jinho, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto and Wooseok -- received negative results, but we'll decide whether they should continue their activities or not based on COVID-19 guidelines by the health authorities," the company added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs