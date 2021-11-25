S. Korea to officially open consulate in Bali this week
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will officially open a consulate on the Indonesian resort island of Bali later this week to offer better consular services to its citizens and travelers, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The consulate began operations in March to support Korean nationals' COVID-19 vaccinations and passport services, but its formal opening has been delayed due to the pandemic, the ministry said.
The opening ceremony will be held Friday and be attended by Park Tae-sung, South Korea's ambassador to Indonesia, as well as local government officials and Korean residents.
The ministry said the new consulate is expected to improve consular services for Korean residents and travelers in Bali and eastern Indonesia.
Bali is one of the major tourism spots in the Southeast Asian nation, drawing over 213,000 Koreans in 2019 before the pandemic, according to the government data.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs