KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 292,000 DN 500
SGBC 81,000 DN 400
LOTTE 31,900 DN 200
Daesang 23,200 DN 350
TaihanElecWire 1,895 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 DN 550
DOOSAN 123,500 DN 3,500
DL 60,300 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 DN 300
KIA CORP. 82,400 DN 1,000
SK hynix 117,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 647,000 0
SKNetworks 5,130 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 7,140 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 112,000 0
KCC 299,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 97,800 DN 1,700
BukwangPharm 13,100 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 134,500 UP 3,000
Daewoong 30,150 DN 150
SamyangFood 79,900 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 982,000 UP 34,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,760 UP 10
KAL 28,150 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,320 DN 60
LG Corp. 84,600 DN 1,900
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,500 UP 11,000
OCI 114,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,700 DN 1,000
KorZinc 499,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 UP 20
IlyangPharm 28,650 DN 300
F&F Holdings 40,200 DN 1,850
MERITZ SECU 5,160 0
HtlShilla 77,900 DN 700
Hanmi Science 53,700 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 178,000 UP 500
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs