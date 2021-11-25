KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 91,100 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,900 DN 450
KSOE 96,900 UP 700
S-Oil 87,800 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 294,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 DN 3,500
HMM 24,850 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 77,300 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 45,050 UP 1,350
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 240,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,400 UP 500
S-1 76,600 DN 700
ZINUS 83,500 DN 1,600
Hanchem 317,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 78,000 UP 3,200
DWS 56,200 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 150
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 46,250 DN 850
HyundaiElev 44,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,200 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,305 DN 30
Hanon Systems 13,650 UP 200
SK 263,500 UP 3,000
Handsome 37,050 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 19,550 DN 200
COWAY 74,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,700 DN 2,000
IBK 11,150 DN 150
SamsungSecu 46,800 DN 200
KEPCO 22,250 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,450 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,510 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 23,250 DN 900
KT 31,050 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN1000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs