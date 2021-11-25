Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

November 25, 2021

Hanssem 91,100 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,900 DN 450
KSOE 96,900 UP 700
S-Oil 87,800 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 294,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 DN 3,500
HMM 24,850 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 77,300 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 45,050 UP 1,350
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 240,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,400 UP 500
S-1 76,600 DN 700
ZINUS 83,500 DN 1,600
Hanchem 317,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 78,000 UP 3,200
DWS 56,200 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 150
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 46,250 DN 850
HyundaiElev 44,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,200 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,305 DN 30
Hanon Systems 13,650 UP 200
SK 263,500 UP 3,000
Handsome 37,050 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 19,550 DN 200
COWAY 74,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,700 DN 2,000
IBK 11,150 DN 150
SamsungSecu 46,800 DN 200
KEPCO 22,250 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,450 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,510 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 23,250 DN 900
KT 31,050 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN1000
(MORE)

