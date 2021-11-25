KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 DN 900
KT&G 84,500 DN 200
DHICO 23,300 DN 700
Doosanfc 49,650 DN 1,050
LG Display 21,450 DN 800
Kangwonland 24,250 DN 450
NAVER 397,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 128,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 700,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 105,500 UP 500
DSME 24,900 UP 500
HDSINFRA 7,600 DN 190
DWEC 5,870 DN 80
DONGSUH 34,100 DN 1,500
CJ CGV 25,350 DN 800
LIG Nex1 56,800 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 36,650 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,500 DN 950
DongwonF&B 196,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 41,750 UP 50
LGH&H 1,169,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 739,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 90,600 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 209,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 23,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,400 DN 2,300
KIH 83,000 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 25,750 DN 150
GS 40,000 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,250 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 173,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 25,400 UP 700
SK Innovation 220,000 UP 1,000
