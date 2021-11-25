KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 32,200 UP 550
KBFinancialGroup 57,100 DN 500
Hansae 21,600 DN 1,050
LX HAUSYS 60,500 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 40,800 DN 1,250
CSWIND 60,100 DN 300
GKL 13,050 DN 250
KOLON IND 77,000 DN 2,100
HanmiPharm 266,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 8,740 DN 60
emart 155,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY404 00 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 40,350 DN 600
HANJINKAL 54,000 DN 300
DoubleUGames 59,500 DN 100
CUCKOO 18,850 0
COSMAX 100,000 DN 500
MANDO 59,800 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 847,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 54,000 DN 4,400
Doosan Bobcat 39,050 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 DN 650
Netmarble 123,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 504,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57100 DN200
ORION 105,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 DN 200
BGF Retail 151,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 146,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 23,100 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 523,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 635,000 DN 20,000
SKBS 255,000 UP 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,500 0
KakaoBank 67,900 UP 3,200
HYBE 385,500 DN 500
SK ie technology 157,000 DN 2,500
DL E&C 119,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,180 DN 190
ShinpoongPharm 31,350 DN 5,100
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs