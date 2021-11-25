S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 25, 2021
All News 16:37 November 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.305 1.323 -1.8
2-year TB 1.746 1.815 -6.9
3-year TB 1.933 2.013 -8.0
10-year TB 2.348 2.394 -4.6
2-year MSB 1.806 1.863 -5.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.499 2.569 -7.0
91-day CD 1.250 1.200 +5.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Most Saved
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
S. Korea confirms 1st fetal COVID-19 death
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(3rd LD) Daily infections, critical cases soar to all-time highs