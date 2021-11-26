Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Positive COVID-19 testing rate of children, adolescents surpasses that of adults (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Base rate increases to 1 pct, end of zero rate era (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee says will give basic income to citizens from companies' carbon tax (Donga Ilbo)
-- Base rate rises to 1 pct, alarm bell rings for highly indebted investors (Seoul Shinmun)
-- End of zero base rate era, concerns for investors with large debts grow (Segye Times)
-- Handing over burden of estate holding tax to tenants already begins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim's tug of war becoming burden for Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Era of 1 pct base rate, household interest to rise 6 tln won (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't calls for improving South Korea-Japan relations through top level talks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Era of 1 pct base rate, U.S. also prepares for hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte taps new executive from outside (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Base rate goes up with inflation prediction (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ambassadors speak out on S. Korea's 'discriminatory' vaccine pass system (Korea Herald)
-- BOK head hints at another rate hike in 1st quarter of 2022 (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!