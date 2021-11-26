(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 26)

Yoon must launch the campaign committee as quickly as possible. Otherwise, voters will immediately turn their backs on the party. The clock is ticking. He must make a decision on whether to invite Kim or not. In the meantime, Lee Jae-myung, former Gyeonggi governor, narrowed his gap in polls with Yoon after forcing seasoned politicians to step out of his campaign committee and filling the vacancy with young and new faces. If Yoon wastes time launching the campaign committee due to internal conflict, voters will soon turn their backs on him.

