Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 26, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 20
Suwon 08/-2 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/-1 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/01 Sunny 10
Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/01 Sunny 0
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
(END)
