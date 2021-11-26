Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/01 Sunny 10

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/01 Sunny 0

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

(END)

