Hyundai IONIQ 5 named 2022 German Car of the Year

In the final round of the GCOTY award, five models -- Peugeot's 308 compact, Kia Corp.'s EV6 sedan, Hyundai's IONIQ 5 midsize crossover, Audi's e-Tron GT and Porsche's 911 sports car -- ranked first in the five respective categories of compact, premium, luxury, new energy and performance, Hyundai said in a statement, with its model being declared the overall winner.