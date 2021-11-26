The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 26, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.08 1.04
2-M 1.18 1.14
3-M 1.32 1.28
6-M 1.53 1.51
12-M 1.74 1.74
(END)
