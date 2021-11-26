Lee pledges more subsidies for electric vehicles
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung pledged Friday to expand government subsidies for the electric vehicle industry and increase the production of the cars.
In a Facebook post, Lee said government subsidies have fallen far short of the amount needed to produce enough EVs to meet consumer demand.
He noted the biggest obstacles to getting more EVs on roads are their high price and lack of charging facilities.
"I will drastically expand the scope of subsidies in order to get auto companies to make more," Lee wrote. "By doing so, (we) will meet buyers' demand and shorten the delivery wait time."
He also pledged to expand the charging infrastructure and push to gradually replace cars used in the public sector and public transport with electric vehicles.
Around 3.6 million EVs will be required to meet the country's 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death