Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints two deputy chiefs of spy agency

All News 14:55 November 26, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday appointed two deputy directors of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the presidential office said.

Moon appointed Park Sun-won, head of the NIS's planning and coordination office, as the first deputy director, while choosing Chun Se-young, senior official at the NIS's counter-espionage team, as the second deputy director.

The first deputy director is tasked with gleaning intelligence on North Korea and overseas affairs, while the second deputy director is in charge of espionage and terrorism.

Park is a veteran expert on North Korea and international politics, while Chun is a long-time intelligence official with expertise in counter-espionage, the office said in a statement.

Moon has said it will make sure the NIS serves as a purely intelligence agency by insulating it from politics.

This photo, provided by Cheong Wa Dae, shows the NIS's first deputy director Park Sun-won (L) and second deputy director Chun Se-young. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #NIS deputy chief
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!