S. Korea confirms 20 COVID-19 'reinfection' cases

All News 15:15 November 26, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed a total of 20 cases of coronavirus "reinfection," health authorities here said Friday.

A total of 20 people have been categorized as reinfection cases, out of 138 suspected cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA defines a reinfection as when a person tests positive for COVID-19 more than three months after a full recovery.

The tally includes individuals who had a confirmed COVID-19 illness after their initial infection, the KDCA said.

The tally also includes an unconfirmed number of cases in which the COVID-19 virus was simply detected again, indicating further study is needed.

The authorities have earlier said reinfection of the COVID-19 virus is very rare, and it is rarer it develops into a severe case.

