S. Korea confirms 20 COVID-19 'reinfection' cases
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed a total of 20 cases of coronavirus "reinfection," health authorities here said Friday.
A total of 20 people have been categorized as reinfection cases, out of 138 suspected cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The KDCA defines a reinfection as when a person tests positive for COVID-19 more than three months after a full recovery.
The tally includes individuals who had a confirmed COVID-19 illness after their initial infection, the KDCA said.
The tally also includes an unconfirmed number of cases in which the COVID-19 virus was simply detected again, indicating further study is needed.
The authorities have earlier said reinfection of the COVID-19 virus is very rare, and it is rarer it develops into a severe case.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death