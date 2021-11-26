S. Korea, China to hold virtual senior-level economic talks in wake of urea supply woes
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China will have senior-level economic talks via video links next week, the foreign ministry said Friday, in the wake of urea supply shortages here.
Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin will lead the session of the two countries' joint economic committee Tuesday to discuss investment, trade and other pending issues, the ministry said.
The meeting could touch on South Korea's recent supply shortage of urea solution, which is needed in diesel cars to cut emissions, following Beijing's export curbs on urea to ease domestic supply bottlenecks.
The two sides are also expected to touch on cooperation in cultural content exchanges, as Seoul has been striving to address Beijing's perceived restrictions on Korean entertainment and cultural industries, which followed Seoul's 2016 decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system.
Next week's session is an annual economic dialogue between the Asian neighbors, but it is drawing keen attention as South Korea is under growing U.S. pressure to join a campaign to rebuild global supply chains less dependent on China.
China is South Korea's largest trading partner and supplies many of the raw materials needed in chips, batteries and other key export items.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
-
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
-
(URGENT) BTS wins top honor at AMAs for 1st time as Asian act
-
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
-
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
-
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
-
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death