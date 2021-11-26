KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 219,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE 30,900 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 26,400 DN 150
SGBC 79,200 DN 1,800
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,300 DN 1,200
BoryungPharm 14,400 UP 200
Hyosung 95,000 DN 2,900
HyundaiMtr 205,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 44,150 DN 1,450
Nongshim 286,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,500 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,000 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 15,500 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 6,880 DN 260
CHONGKUNDANG 111,500 DN 500
KCC 292,000 DN 7,000
SKBP 98,600 UP 800
Daesang 22,850 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 15,050 DN 550
TaihanElecWire 1,860 DN 35
Hyundai M&F INS 24,600 DN 550
SKNetworks 5,010 DN 120
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 137,000 UP 2,500
Daewoong 30,300 UP 150
SamyangFood 83,500 UP 3,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 DN 10,000
TaekwangInd 953,000 DN 29,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,700 DN 60
KAL 27,200 DN 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,305 DN 15
LG Corp. 82,000 DN 2,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,010 DN 140
SKC 199,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 53,600 DN 1,500
GS Retail 30,350 DN 800
Ottogi 453,500 DN 4,500
LS 53,900 DN 700
