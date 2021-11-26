KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 74,900 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 54,300 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 170,500 DN 7,500
KSOE 93,400 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 201,000 DN 6,000
HMM 24,450 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 74,500 DN 2,800
HyundaiMipoDock 76,400 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 157,500 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 43,650 DN 1,400
Mobis 233,000 DN 7,500
S-Oil 84,800 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,050 DN 1,350
S-1 75,200 DN 1,400
ZINUS 81,600 DN 1,900
Hanchem 309,000 DN 8,000
DWS 55,000 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 294,500 UP 500
KEPCO 22,050 DN 200
SamsungSecu 46,000 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 10,350 DN 350
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 44,600 DN 1,650
HyundaiElev 42,300 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 150,000 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,600 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,115 DN 190
Hanon Systems 13,350 DN 300
SK 255,500 DN 8,000
Handsome 37,000 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 18,750 DN 800
COWAY 72,700 DN 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,800 DN 3,900
IBK 11,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,330 DN 180
SAMSUNG CARD 33,600 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,650 DN 600
KT 31,150 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL144000 DN6000
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death