KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,150 DN 500
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,300 DN 1,800
KT&G 83,800 DN 700
DHICO 23,050 DN 250
Doosanfc 48,750 DN 900
LG Display 20,850 DN 600
Kangwonland 23,550 DN 700
NAVER 389,500 DN 7,500
Kakao 125,500 DN 2,500
NCsoft 695,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 103,000 DN 2,500
DSME 24,350 DN 550
HDSINFRA 7,530 DN 70
DWEC 5,710 DN 160
DONGSUH 33,300 DN 800
SamsungEng 22,000 DN 450
LGCHEM 721,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 41,400 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 214,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,000 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,750 DN 750
Huchems 22,800 DN 800
KEPCO E&C 92,700 UP 2,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 UP 5,500
LGH&H 1,142,000 DN 27,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,500 DN 1,900
KIH 81,400 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 24,500 DN 1,250
GS 39,050 DN 950
CJ CGV 24,050 DN 1,300
LIG Nex1 55,700 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 36,000 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 DN 180
AMOREPACIFIC 169,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 25,100 DN 300
BTS' 'Butter' picked as Record of Year in Variety magazine's Hitmakers list
(LEAD) BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
Moon congratulates BTS on winning top honor at AMAs
(News Focus) How Kim Jong-un, once a young political novice, cemented power in N. Korea in 10 years
(4th LD) Former President Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
(LEAD) Daily cases stay below 4,000, critical cases hit record high
Lisa of BLACKPINK tests positive for coronavirus; other members waiting for results
Man gets 22-yr prison term for beating 2-yr-old adopted daughter to death